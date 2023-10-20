Live
- Unani centre opens for gynaecological issues in Lucknow
- Supreme Court issues notice on PIL challenging constitutionality of Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023
- Now improve your speaking skills via Google Search in India
- Amazon, Microsoft team up to protect users from impersonation scams in India
- Lalan Singh comes out in defence of Nitish Kumar, says he would not even look towards BJP
- Delhi soon to get premium buses with WiFi, GPS, digital payments & CCTV: Kejriwal
- KTR invites Jitta Balakrishna Reddy into BRS, rubbishes Congress criticism
- BBAU first central university in UP to get A++ ranking by NAAC
- 'Bigg Boss 17': Priyanka Chopra gives shout out to 'little' Mannara, sends 'good luck'
- CMFRI mulls Climate Smart Villages to check increasing risks in coastal region
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (20-10-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON OCTOBER-20-2023.
BUY RATE
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 83.91
|
Rs. 86.41
|
Euro
|
Rs. 88.70
|
Rs. 91.34
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.84
|
Rs. 23.52
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.32
|
Rs. 2.45
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 101.63
|
Rs. 104.65
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 52.91
|
Rs. 54.49
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 61.16
|
Rs. 62.97
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 94.09
|
Rs. 96.89
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.47
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.57
|
Rs. 4.79
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.83
|
Rs. 11.37
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.64
|
Rs. 0.64
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.27
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 48.87
|
Rs. 50.81
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.35
|
Rs. 22.80
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 7.70
|
Rs. 8.00
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 61.10
|
Rs. 62.91
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 18.62
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.85
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A