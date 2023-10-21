Dash Square: Elevating Homes with Affordable Luxury Furniture

Furniture plays a crucial role in defining the atmosphere and overall visual appeal of interior spaces. Opting for the incorrect pieces may result in a home that seems chaotic and disorganised, whereas making the right furniture choices can significantly enhance the elegance of your living area.



In this context, Dash Square Interiors emerges as a brand known for its top-tier interior solutions, dedicated to celebrating your individuality. With an impressive portfolio that includes renowned names like Ashley, Natuzzi, and Kuka, Dash Square Interiors caters to your specific tastes and preferences. The team of designers at Dash Square Interiors understands that your home should mirror your distinct personality, and they are committed to delivering nothing but excellence. Their super-premium, opulent furniture, meticulously crafted in Bengaluru, takes the spotlight, setting the standard for luxurious living.

Suraj Baxani, a driving force behind this family-owned enterprise, has expanded its reach across prominent Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Salem, Mumbai, Vijayawada, Vishakapatnam, and Hyderabad, with ambitious plans for further expansion. For Dash Square Interiors, furniture represents more than just a lifestyle upgrade; it serves as a pathway to enhanced living and well-being, a realization of your ideal home.

With a presence in at least 12 showrooms in Bengaluru and 3 in Hyderabad, Suraj Baxani’s venture specializes in the production and sale of high-quality home products. Their introduction of Ashley to India has been eagerly anticipated by design-conscious shoppers across the country for some time.

Suraj Baxani rightly observes, “There’s a huge untapped opportunity because the Indian consumer is starved of globally recognized niche luxury furniture brands,” and they bridge this gap through Ashley, Dash Square, and Looking Good, all of which are renowned for their exceptional design, safety, and sustainability. Their furniture collection encompasses a wide range of offerings, including sofa sets, recliners, dining tables, closets, armchairs, couches, chaise lounges, club chairs, beds, and a thoughtfully curated selection of interior furnishings, decorative accessories, lighting, functional décor, and more, all crafted to elevate your living space with an essence of refinement. What truly distinguishes them is their Design Crew services, featuring a team of design experts who offer complimentary guidance on space planning, whether it’s for your living room or any other area.

Committed to excellence, Dash Square Interiors prides itself on a team of skilled designers and artisans who infuse their expertise into every design element, ensuring that each piece is a masterpiece in its own right. Their comprehensive approach, from initial concept to final execution, guarantees the seamless realization of the customer’s vision.

Their store can best be described as “India Modern,” blending antique elements within a contemporary setting. Much like Suraj Baxani’s personal style, each piece of furniture, art, or artifact is carefully selected to make a statement in its own unique way. Recognizing India’s potential as the fastest-growing market in global luxury, Dash Square and Ashley have made a significant impact in Hyderabad, catering to the city’s most luxurious homes.

In an ongoing pursuit of innovation and to avoid repetition, the store consistently introduces the latest styles, reflecting the evolving preferences of India’s discerning luxury consumers. As Suraj Baxani emphasizes, “Customers purchasing these niche brands have a deep understanding of the international brand landscape and a growing appreciation for authentic craftsmanship.”

Beyond furniture, Dash Square also offers ornate frames, glamorous mirrors that serve as decorative elements, and plush textured rugs that add a touch of opulence to your living space. Dash Square has undeniably become a one-stop shop for both designers and homeowners.

Their in-house brand, “Looking Good Furniture,” a sister concern, is dedicated to giving your home a luxurious makeover without breaking the bank. In a world where many aspire to own and live in an uber-luxurious space, Looking Good supports that vision across all their segments, including Dash Square, Ashley, and Looking Good. They believe that style doesn’t necessarily come with a hefty price tag. There’s nothing more inviting than a well-curated and beautifully designed living space. Indeed, Dash Square makes your home exude luxury without the hefty price tag.