Davos hosts global SME summit 2025 from Sept 3 to 5

Davos: The much-anticipated Global SME Summit Davos 2025 is taking place from Wednesday (September 3, 2025), bringing together CEOs and executives from Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) across the globe. Scheduled from September 3 to 5 at Davos, Switzerland, the summit aims to foster innovation, growth, and sustainability by facilitating knowledge sharing, networking, and business collaborations.

Organised as a platform for SME leaders to exchange ideas and strategies, the summit will host a series of discussions on resilience, inclusion, and sustainable business practices, offering participants insights from world-class experts and industry peers. Delegates will also have the opportunity to showcase their companies and explore avenues for accelerating growth in a rapidly evolving global SME ecosystem.

The summit underscores the role of SMEs as engines of innovation, economic growth, and sustainable transformation, helping businesses build resilience in today’s complex global environment. With the support of media partners The Hans India and HMTV, the event promises extensive coverage, enabling the exchange of insights and ideas to a broader audience. K Hanumanta Rao, Managing Director, Hyderabad Media House Pvt Limited, is taking part in the summit. Hyderabad Media House owns The Hans India English daily, HMTV Telugu news channel and Bizz Buzz business daily.

“The Global SME Summit is more than a meeting of minds; it is a launchpad for transformative business practices that will define the future of SMEs worldwide,” organisers said.

Delegates and industry leaders from various sectors are expected to engage in vibrant discussions, workshops, and collaborative sessions, aiming to create actionable strategies for growth and sustainability in the SME landscape.
































































































































