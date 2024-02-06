DefSAT meet in New Delhi from Feb 7

Hyderabad: The second edition of DefSAT 2024, a conference on defence and space, will be held from February 7 to 9 in New Delhi. Being organized by SIA-India,this conference is dedicated for charting a roadmap for a modern and future-ready sector.

DefSAT 2024 will attract nearly 500 dignitaries including visionaries, thought leaders and stakeholders, fostering a convergence of expertise from government agencies, armed forces, policymakers, space industry leaders, technology innovators and diplomats.

Dr Subba Rao Pavuluri, President, SIA-India, said: “DefSAT 2024 unfolds at a crucial juncture as India readies itself to harness robust space capabilities for self-reliance in defence technology.”