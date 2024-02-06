Live
- Apple's Newly Launched Vision Pro Headset Spatial Computing Technology Simplified
- Telangana govt. increases 60 posts in Group 1 notification
- Supreme Court awards 30-year jail to man for raping minor in temple
- PM Modi inaugurates permanent campus of NIT Goa
- Nigerian held in Hyderabad, drugs valued at Rs 8 cr seized
- Congress leaders files a complaint against Balka Suman in Ieeja police station
- India to see USD 67 billion investments in gas sector in 5-6 years: PM
- India sees rise in hiring for AI roles, healthcare in January
- Assam Assembly adjourned twice over ruckus in House
- Agra couple celebrates wedding anniversary near garbage dump to draw attention
DefSAT meet in New Delhi from Feb 7
Highlights
The second edition of DefSAT 2024, a conference on defence and space, will be held from February 7 to 9 in New Delhi.
Hyderabad: The second edition of DefSAT 2024, a conference on defence and space, will be held from February 7 to 9 in New Delhi. Being organized by SIA-India,this conference is dedicated for charting a roadmap for a modern and future-ready sector.
DefSAT 2024 will attract nearly 500 dignitaries including visionaries, thought leaders and stakeholders, fostering a convergence of expertise from government agencies, armed forces, policymakers, space industry leaders, technology innovators and diplomats.
Dr Subba Rao Pavuluri, President, SIA-India, said: “DefSAT 2024 unfolds at a crucial juncture as India readies itself to harness robust space capabilities for self-reliance in defence technology.”
