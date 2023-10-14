Live
Design Democracy expo in Hyd
Hyderabad: Design Democracy, the first design festival and exhibition platform, took off in Hyderabad on Friday and will continue till October 15.
It was inaugurated by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary for ITE&C, Telangana, Pinky Reddy, philanthropist and G Ram Reddy, Secretary, CREDAI National. Design Democracy is the brainchild of Arjun Rathi, a celebrated curator in the world of design, and two others - Shailja Patwari & Pallika Sreewastav.
This platform empowered both established and emerging designers, fostering a strong sense of community while enabling the exchange of ideas that have the potential to shape the future of design, the organisers said.
