DevX launches co-working centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: DevX, a Gujarat based co-working space and accelerator, has entered into Hyderabad market on Thursday with a 700-seater centre spread across 50,000 sq ft and will add three lakh sq ft space in the next one year. They are planning for a pan-India presence by December 2021 with 15 centres.

The company was envisioned as a startup accelerator focussed on nurturing innovative startups by providing them with the all requirements. It also provides, round the year, a platform for industry, academia, professionals and companies to hold hackathons, seminars, events etc. to address emerging trends and issues of concern in form of use cases within the corporate ecosystem.

"Launching DevX Hyderabad Centre is yet one more step forward in our journey towards setting standards for those who aspire to operate from a quality workplace environment. As global companies strive to set up offshore development centres, we stand poised to offer them best-in-class, world-standard Managed spaces with excellent amenities," said Parth Shah, Co-Founder, DevX. "Offering best-in-class work-space experiences at competitive pricing is one of our hallmarks and we look forward to setting standards for the segment to aspire to," he added. "DevX is pioneering models that address and embrace the major concerns of the ecosystem. They are spurring immense synergies, collaborations and cross-pollination of ideas that have a huge beneficial ripple effect.