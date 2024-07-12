DLF’s Rajiv Singh tops India’s realty wealth list

Mumbai: Realty major DLF Chairman Rajiv Singh is the richest real estate entrepreneur having wealth of Rs1,24,420 crore, followed by Macrotech Developers founder Mangal Prabhat Lodha, according to GROHE-Hurun list.

Gautam Adani, who otherwise is India’s second richest person, has been ranked third on the list of real estate tycoon in the GROHE-Hurun list released on Thursday. Hurun Report released the ‘2024 GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate 100’, ranking India’s most successful real estate companies by value. It has also presented a list of the wealthiest real estate entrepreneurs in the country. Value and wealth calculations are a snapshot of May 31, 2024. Macrotech Developers’ founder Mangal Prabhat Lodha and family stood at second position with wealth of Rs91,700 crore.

“Gautam Adani and family secured the third position with a wealth of Rs56,500 crore, marking a 62 per cent increase since 2023. Known for his strategic acumen and vision, Gautam Adani has steered Adani Realty into the top 10 in this year’s list,” Hurun said in a statement. Vikas Oberoi of Oberoi Realty is at fourth position with wealth of Rs44,820 crore, followed by Chandru Raheja & family of K Raheja Group (Rs43,710 crore), Atul Ruia of The Phoenix Mills (Rs26,370 crore), Raja Bagmane of Bagmane Developers (Rs19,650 crore), Jitendra Virwani of Embassy Office Parks (Rs16,000 crore). Irfan Razack, Rezwan Razack and Noaman Razack of Prestige Estates Projects hold the ninth spot on the list, each with a wealth of Rs13,970 crore, marking a significant increase of 230 per cent.