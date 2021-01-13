Domestic Markets closes flat; Sensex at BSE ends with marginal loss of 25 points & Nifty 50 rises 1 point

Domestic equity barometers ended almost flat after a volatile session on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Erasing all its early gains, the Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange ended with a marginal loss of 24.79 points, or 0.05 per cent, to end at 49,492.32. But the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange gained 1.40 point, to close at a lifetime high at 14,564.85.



In the broader, the BSE Mid-cap index fell 0.6 per cent; while the Small-cap index shed 0.4 per cent.



Sellers outpaced buyers. On the BSE, 1240 shares rose and 1824 shares fell. On the Nifty 50 index, 26 shares advanced and 24 shares declined. The top five gainers on the Nifty 50 block were Mahindra & Mahindra (up 5.66 per cent), State Bank of India (up 4.60 per cent), Adani Ports (up 4.43 per cent), IOC (up 3.16 per cent) and NTPC (up 2.35 per cent). The top five stocks that declined were Bajaj Finance (down 2.94 per cent), Shree Cements (down 2.83 per cent), HDEF (down 2.75 per cent), UPL (down 2.09 per cent) and Bajaj Finserv (down 1.95 per cent).



India's CPI Inflation, IIP Growth Rate



CPI eased to 4.59 per cent mainly due to a decline in food prices. CPI inflation had been continuously been above RBI's upper tolerance band of 6 per cent for the past eight months until November. India's factory output contracted 1.9 per cent for November 2020, reverting back to the declining territory after rising in the previous two months, data showed.



COVID-19 Update



Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 9,16,05,941 with 19,62,345 deaths. India reported 2,14,507 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,51,529 deaths while 1,01,29,111 patients have been discharged, data showed.



Impeachment Process of President Donald Trump



As per reports, Vice President Mike Pence told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday that he does not support invoking the 25th Amendment against President Donald Trump. Mr Pence's letter came as the House is preparing to vote on a resolution calling on Pence to "convene and mobilise" Mr Trump's Cabinet to remove the president from power, the reports added.



International Markets



Key indices at other Asian markets ended mixed. So Japan's Nikkei-225 index rose 1 per cent; South Korea's Kospi index added 0.7 per cent; while Singapore's Straits Times index ended flat. But China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.3 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.2 per cent.



In Europe, key indices, London's FTSE-100 and Germany's DAX had gained 0.1 per cent, each, while France's CAC-40 had moved up 0.4 per cent, in intra-day trade.



Back home, in the future market, at the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery advanced Rs 325, with Rs 49,370 per ten grams.

