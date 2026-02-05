Chennai, February 4, 2026: Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care Limited (NSE: AGARWAL EYE, BSE: 544350), India’s largest eye care service chain(1) operating a network of 272 Facilities across 10 countries, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025.

Highlights of the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY2026)

- As of December 31, 2025, our network stands at 272 facilities, with 14 new centers added during the quarter comprising of 9 secondary and 5 primary facilities

- Performed 81,002 surgeries in Q3 FY2026, growth of 11.2% YoY

- Total Income of INR 540 Crores; growth of 21.9% YoY

- Revenue from Operations of INR 530 Cr; growth of 23.0% YoY

o Revenue from Operations – India of INR 480 Cr, growth of 23.1% YoY

o Revenue from Mature Facilities of INR 405 Cr, growth of 37.8% YoY

- Sale of Services(2) contributed 78.8% and Sale of Products(2) contributed 21.2% to revenue from operations

- EBITDA of INR 155 Cr, growth of 21.3% YoY with EBITDA margins of 28.6%

- Profit after Tax of INR 44 Cr, growth of 54.5% YoY with profit after tax margins of 8.1%





Highlights for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 (9M’FY2026)

- As of December 31, 2025, our network stands at 272 facilities, with 38 new centers added during the half year comprising of 1 tertiary, 22 secondary and 15 primary facilities

- Performed 238,283 surgeries in 9M’FY2026, growth of 11.6% YoY

- Total Income of INR 1,548 Crores; growth of 20.8% YoY

- Revenue from Operations of INR 1,516 Cr; growth of 21.2% YoY

o Revenue from Operations – India of INR 1,366 Cr, growth of 21.5% YoY

o Revenue from Mature Facilities of INR 1,212 Cr, growth of 37.1% YoY

- Sale of Services(2) contributed 78.5% and Sale of Products(2) contributed 21.5% to revenue from operations

- EBITDA of INR 440 Cr, growth of 23.6% YoY with EBITDA margins of 28.4%

- Profit after Tax of INR 118 Cr, growth of 74.3% YoY with profit after tax margins of 7.6%

Commenting on the strong performance for 9M’FY2026, Dr. Adil Agarwal, CEO, Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care Limited, said:

“The Company delivered a strong performance in Q3 FY26, marked by robust growth across revenues and profitability, reflecting sustained execution momentum. For the quarter ended December 2025, Revenue from Operations grew by 23.0% YoY to ₹530 Cr, driven by healthy patient volumes, strong traction across mature centres, and improving contribution from newer facilities. EBITDA increased by 21.3% YoY to ₹155 Cr, underscoring the resilience of the operating model and disciplined cost management.

On the operational front, our network expanded to 272 eye care facilities as of December 31, 2025 with 38 additions during the nine months period ending December, 2025. We served over 22 lakh patients and performed over 238,000 surgeries, supported by our team of 900+ doctors.

The Company remains focused on accelerating organic growth through aggressive greenfield expansion, deepening its presence in existing markets while selectively entering newer geographies. Leveraging its brand strength and scalable platform, Dr. Agarwal’s Healthcare continues to drive sustainable growth while maintaining high standards of patient safety and clinical quality. The Company remains confident of meeting its annual guidance, supported by resilient demand and strong momentum in its expansion plans.