DRPPL launches survey of Dharavi to collect data from informal tenement residents

Mumbai: Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), a joint venture between the Maharashtra government and the Adani Group, on Monday launched a survey at the Kamala Raman slum to collect data from lakhs of informal tenement residents of Dharavi.

According to DRPPL spokesperson, the data will be used by the state government to determine their rehabilitation criteria under the proposed redevelopment project. The survey will also create a 'Digital Dharavi', an advanced library of one of the world’s largest information settlements.

The survey was launched with a unique number given to each informal tenement. This will be followed by laser mapping of the respective lane, known as 'Lidar Survey'. DRPPL has deployed a trained team to visit every tenement with an indigenously developed application to scan documents. A toll free number 1800-268-8888 has been activated to respond to the queries and concerns of Dharavikars.

The beginning of the Dharavi survey is the first step to make Mumbai slum free and also transform Dharavi into a world class township, a state of the art city within Mumbai. DRPPL has urged all Dharavikars to support the survey which will enable it to execute the rehabilitation process and ultimately provide them with their dream home.

As per the redevelopment plan, each and every informal tenement holder will get a home. Homes will be provided to qualified ineligible tenement holders too. DRPPL has recently announced that all eligible and ineligible resident tenement holders will get a flat with an independent kitchen and toilet.

Further, eligible industrial and commercial redeveloped Dharavi will enjoy a five-year holiday in state GST payment to boost and help formalise their businesses.