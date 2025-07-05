Dubai office a gateway to MENA region for Sail: SteelMin

State-owned steel maker SAIL has set up an office in Dubai with an objective to tap opportunities in the emerging markets, an official statement said on Friday.The company is the third public sector unit under the Ministry of Steel to have opened its overseas office in Dubai.

SAIL has inaugurated its Representative Office in Dubai. It is SAIL’s first international office in the Middle East and marks a significant step in its global expansion strategy, the ministry said.

The office was inaugurated by Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday in the presence of the Consul General of India to Dubai Satish Kumar Sivan, SAIL CMD Amarendu Prakash and other senior ministry officials.

Positioned as a strategic hub, the Dubai office will help SAIL boost steel exports, deepen industry linkages, and reinforce India-UAE trade ties. Dubai’s role as a gateway to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and its investor-friendly environment make it an ideal base for expanding into emerging markets.

Positioned as a strategic hub, the Dubai office will help SAIL boost steel exports, deepen industry linkages, and reinforce India-UAE trade ties, the ministry said.

Dubai’s role as a gateway to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and its investor-friendly environment make it an ideal base for expanding into emerging markets. It marks a significant milestone in SAIL’s evolution into a globally competitive steelmaker and reflects India’s growing profile in the international steel arena, the statement said.

“The move aligns with India’s vision of enhancing the global presence of its steel industry and achieving the national steel production target of 300 million tonne by 2030. It marks a significant milestone in SAIL’s evolution into a globally competitive steelmaker and reflects India’s growing profile in the international steel market,” according to an official statement.