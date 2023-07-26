ED unearths 490 fraud cases under PMLA in 5 yrs

New Delhi: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has recorded 490 bank fraud cases related to non-performing assets (NPAs) of Rs20 crore or more in the last five years under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act-2002 (PMLA), Parliament was informed on Tuesday. “As on July 20, 2023, proceeds of crime amounting to Rs26,732.68 crore approximately have been attached/freezed, 82 persons have been arrested and 80 prosecution complaints have been filed before the special court, PMLA in these cases,” Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Bhagwat Karad said.

