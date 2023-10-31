  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Edtech platform Cuemath’s losses up, sales dips over 18%

Edtech platform Cuemath’s losses up, sales dips over 18%
x
Highlights

edtech platform

Google-backed edtech platform Cuemath’s losses went up by 8.3 per cent to reach Rs 235 crore in FY23, from Rs 217 crore in FY22.edtech platform

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X