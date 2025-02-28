  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Elite Elevators expands product portfolio

Elite Elevators expands product portfolio
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Elite Elevators, a pioneering global leader in the premium home lift sector, has launched Elite X300 and X300 Plus home lifts. These...

Hyderabad: Elite Elevators, a pioneering global leader in the premium home lift sector, has launched Elite X300 and X300 Plus home lifts. These additions to its product portfolio mark a new era in modern home mobility, blending luxury, advanced technology, and sustainability. Vimal Babu, MD, Elite Elevators, said: “With the Indian home elevator market projected to grow at a CAGR of 8-9% by 2030, we are well-positioned to capitalize on this expansion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick