Elite launches customisable home elevator

Hyderabad: To cater to the rising demand for home elevators in multi-story houses and apartments, Elite Elevators, a leader in the premium home lift sector, has launched Elite Elevators Bespoke—India’s first fully customisable, luxury home elevator. The unveiling took place at the company’s headquarters in Chennai, attended by senior management and employees.

As the home elevator industry continues to evolve, Elite Elevators stays ahead of the trend by combining state-of-the-art technology with unmatched personalisation. Bespoke redefines residential mobility, seamlessly integrating with diverse architectural styles to offer a sophisticated and tailored experience.

Vimal Babu, Founder and CEO of Elite Elevators, said, “Our mission has always been to revolutionize home mobility with world-class innovations.