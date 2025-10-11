Embassy Developments completes long-stalled Visakha project, hands over 620 homes

Hyderabad: Embassy Developments Ltd, one of India’s leading real estate developers with a presence across major markets including Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the National Capital Region (NCR), has announced the completion and delivery of its long-stalled residential project in Visakhapatnam — Indiabulls Sierra.

Spread across 4.8 acres with a built-up area of 0.8 million sq. ft., the project has now received Occupation Certificates (OCs), allowing 620 families to finally take possession of their homes. The milestone marks a significant revival for a project that had faced years of delay and uncertainty before Embassy took over and completed it.

Beyond Visakhapatnam, Embassy Developments has also achieved major delivery milestones across Mumbai, Thane, and Gurugram. In the Mumbai region, the developer has completed three large residential projects.

The Blu Estate & Club in Worli, spanning 10.8 acres with 1.4 million sq. ft. and 374 residences, received phased OCs between 2018 and 2022.