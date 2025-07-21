Empowering Futures: How IDEMIA is Bridging the Skills Gap and Transforming Lives

Bengaluru: In an era where technology is reshaping industries and redefining work, true progress is measured not by economic growth alone but by the opportunities we create for young people to rise—regardless of background. In India, the IDEMIA Skill Program, led by the IDEMIA India Foundation, does exactly that: equipping underprivileged youth with real-world skills, confidence, and belonging to help them shape their own futures. Moving beyond traditional training, IDEMIA proves how corporate responsibility can create meaningful, lasting change—one life at a time.

Known globally for advanced security and identity technologies, IDEMIA believes that skills development must encompass more than technical ability. “Access to opportunity is the first step toward true inclusion.” With the world evolving around artificial intelligence and digital revolution, being future-ready is not a nice-to-have; it is a must. With the belief that every young person deserves an equitable chance, IDEMIA's CSR initiative aims to help bridge the digital and economic gap. By providing technical training, workplace readiness, and confidence, the program opens pathways to dignity and independence.

What sets the IDEMIA Skill Program apart is its holistic, market-aligned approach. The curriculum, co-developed with industry experts, covers digital technologies, data analytics, and cybersecurity fields with strong job potential. But it’s not just about hard skills. Hosted within The IDEMIA Tower, the program immerses students in a real corporate environment, where they see professionalism, teamwork, and collaboration in action.

IDEMIA employees deepen the experience by volunteering as mentors, guiding students on soft skills, communication, and corporate etiquette—areas critical for workplace success but often overlooked. Mock interviews and assessments further build confidence, preparing students to enter the job market ready to lead. The goal isn’t just employment—it’s about building dignity, resilience, and a sense of belonging.

The outcomes speak volumes. With a more than 90% placement rate, the program is more like a launchpad than just a classroom. Many graduates now hold roles once out of reach, contributing to their families and creating brighter futures. Females represent more than 50% of the students, and their stories are true inspirations for others, from a young woman working in cybersecurity to a first-generation learner who became a data analyst. They all show how the program helps students not simply work, but create, innovate and flourish.

In a country where millions are still struggling for a chance to get an education and employment, these initiatives bring hope and real-world change. Through the evolution of our industries and technology, it is exciting to witness IDEMIA's commitment to real-world readiness and inclusion demonstrate a real change based on the lives transformed rather than numbers.

“At IDEMIA, we believe that empowering young people with real-world skills and the confidence to dream bigger is the most meaningful investment we can make,” says Manisha Dubey, Head of IDEMIA India Foundation and VP – Marketing Communications & Brand at IDEMIA. “Through the IDEMIA Skill Program, we’re not just bridging the skills gap—we’re helping underprivileged youth unlock their true potential, build futures of dignity and independence, and become active contributors to India’s digital transformation.”

Beyond placement numbers, the IDEMIA Skill Program shows what’s possible when corporate vision is driven by purpose. Young people don’t just secure jobs—they gain confidence, self-belief, and the power to shape their own futures. They join the workforce not just as employees, but as innovators and changemakers ready to drive India’s digital growth. For them, it’s about more than earning a living—it’s about building lives of dignity, independence, and impact. And that is what truly makes this journey remarkable.