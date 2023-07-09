Enduring allure of ceramics in newly constructed flats

Hyderabad: In the realm of interior design, ceramics have long held a position of prominence and desirability. With their timeless appeal and practical advantages, ceramics continue to be a popular choice for newly constructed flats. From sleek tiles adorning bathroom walls to elegant kitchen countertops, ceramics offer a versatile and durable option for homeowners.

One of the primary reasons ceramics are favored in newly constructed flats is their aesthetic appeal. The wide array of colors, textures, and patterns available allows for endless possibilities in interior design. Whether it's a contemporary, minimalist look or a more traditional style, ceramics can effortlessly complement any desired theme. The inherent beauty of ceramics adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to the living spaces, creating an inviting atmosphere for residents and visitors alike.

Speaking to The Hans India, Priyam, Peleotte Ceramics, said, “Beyond their aesthetic appeal, ceramics are also valued for their practicality. In areas prone to moisture, such as bathrooms and kitchens, ceramic tiles are an ideal choice due to their water-resistant properties. They are easy to clean, making them a hygienic option for frequently used spaces.”

Additionally, ceramics are known for their longevity and durability, making them well-suited for high-traffic areas. The ability to withstand wear and tear ensures that ceramics will maintain their beauty and functionality for years to come, he added.

Moreover, ceramics offer environmental benefits, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable housing solutions. Many ceramic products are made from natural materials, such as clay, sand, and minerals, which are abundant and renewable resources. Ceramic tiles also have a long lifespan, reducing the need for frequent replacements and minimising waste. Further, their thermal properties contribute to energy efficiency by helping to regulate temperature and reduce heating or cooling requirements.

In the context of newly constructed flats, they contribute to the overall value and marketability of the properties. Potential buyers are often drawn to flats that feature ceramics due to their timeless appeal, durability, and low maintenance requirements. The inclusion of ceramics in the design enhances the perception of quality and craftsmanship, making the flats more attractive to prospective residents.

Ceramics remain a popular choice for newly constructed flats for their aesthetic appeal, practicality, environmental benefits, and overall value.

Their versatility allows for creative interior design, while their durability and resistance to moisture make them ideal for areas like bathrooms and kitchens. With their long lifespan and sustainable production, ceramics contribute to the growing demand for environmentally friendly housing options. Ultimately, ceramics play a vital role in enhancing the beauty, functionality, and marketability of newly constructed flats, ensuring their enduring allure for years to come.