Entities providing capital & debt market services to remain operational during lockdown-3

Entities providing capital and debt market services will continue to remain operational during the lockdown that has been extended for another two weeks to contain the spread of COVID-19, said the market regulator and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The government earlier on Friday announced that a limited lockdown, including suspension of the inter-state travel, air and train services, will continue to remain in force for another two weeks throughout the country from May 4, 2020, but some activities would be allowed after classifying areas in red, orange and green zones.

The Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines permit the continuation of certain services SEBI operations, capital and debt market services (as notified by the regulator).

Accordingly, regulator-notified entities that would continue to be exempted from the nationwide closure are stock exchanges, clearing corporations, mutual funds, asset management companies, stockbrokers, depositories, custodians, trading members, clearing members, participants of depositories, registrar and share transfer agents.

Besides, credit rating agencies, debenture trustees, foreign portfolio investors, portfolio managers, alternative investment funds and investment advisers would continue to be exempted.

The regulator has said that the order will continue to remain in force for two weeks starting May 4, 2020.

(With Inputs from PTI)