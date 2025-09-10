Equity mutual fund inflow stands at Rs 33,430 crore in Aug, gold ETFs jump: AMFI

New Delhi: The cash inflow in the equity mutual funds stood at Rs 33,430.37 crore in August, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Wednesday.

Among actively managed equity funds, large-cap funds recorded an inflow of Rs 2,834.88 crore, the mid-cap category saw an inflow of Rs 5,330.62 crore, and the small-cap funds attracted a net inflow of Rs 4,992.90 crore, the data showed.

The flexi-cap funds recorded an inflow of Rs 7,679.40 crore, which was marginally higher than the Rs 7,654 crore received the month before.

The net inflow in the large cap, mid-cap and small cap funds in July were Rs 2,125.09 crore, Rs 5,182.49 crore, and Rs 6,484.43 crore, respectively.

Gold ETFs saw a sharp jump in traction from around Rs 1,200 crore last month to nearly Rs 7,200 crore in the month.

"The development was driven by both investors booking profits and fresh allocations from those fearing they might miss out," said Suranjana Borthakhur, Head of Distribution and Strategic Alliances, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India).

This was the 54th consecutive month of positive equity flows in August 2025, despite the month-over-month decline.

However, the total assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund sector decreased slightly to Rs 75.18 crore from Rs 74.41 lakh crore in June and Rs 75.35 lakh crore in July.

"The overall market appears to be recovering and has rallied by 2-3 per cent over the last 30 days. Despite this, we have seen a slowdown in the Q-o-Q flows for mutual fund schemes," said Viraj Gandhi, CEO of Samco Mutual Fund, on AMFI data.

"From Rs 42,702 crore of net flow on July 25 to Rs 33,430 crore on August 25, the trend has slowed. I'm surprised by this. Even so, the industry's average net flows over the previous year, from August 2024 to August 2025, were just Rs 33,000 crore," he added.

Equity mutual funds saw an astounding 81 per cent increase in inflows in July, reaching Rs 42,702 crore, up from Rs 23,587 crore in June.



