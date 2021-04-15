Etrio partners with Zypp Electric to supply 3-wheelers for last-mile delivery

Etrio today announced that it has joined hands with the largest 2-wheeler logistics startup, Zypp Electric to scale up the latter's last-mile delivery with a 3-wheelers fleet. Under this association, 100 Etrio flagship brand Touro three-wheelers are going to be operational soon and this will scale up to 1000 three-wheelers in the next 6-8 months.



To start with, Zypp will deploy Etrio's Touro Mini in Delhi NCR i.e. Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad. This will further be bolstered by presence across geographies in India. Etrio will provide end-to-end service support through its dealer network along with a dedicated relationship manager for maximum uptime.

Zypp Electric is touted to be the largest last-mile delivery EV player with a fleet of 1000+ e-scooters and now their entry into 3-wheelers suggests that their stronghold in the market to capture the last-mile delivery market is wider and deeper. They partner across e-commerce, e-grocery, hyperlocal delivery merchants and deliver over 3 lac shipments daily. Adding 3-wheelers extends their footprint and options for their customers to cover medium to large size shipments too. Some of their customers for which Touro would be deployed include Swiggy, Zomato, Big Basket, Apollo Pharmacy etc.

The three-wheeler segment has been the front-runner in India's all-electric mobility vision by contributing over 70% of overall electric vehicle sales. However, the majority of the same has been led by the unorganized e-rickshaw market, with lead-acid batteries, poor build quality, numerous breakdowns, and lack of stability of the product.

Touro is the signature e-auto designed by Etrio that aims to set a new benchmark amongst the e-rickshaws / e-loaders in the market. Etrio has adopted rigorous design principles for developing a made-in-India Touro three-wheeler range and has created Touro Mini to address every customer concern ranging from stability, driveability, durability, and real-world performance. This truly makes it a Made in and for India e-Auto.

The technological edge including state-of-the-art optical telematics of this workhorse helps the logistics and e-commerce operators supervise vehicle usage and monitor the real-time status of each vehicle including the current charging level.

Touro saves up to 60-70 per cent of the operating costs as compared to a diesel three-wheeler and preventive maintenance of Touro helps fleet operators keep their fleet in good shape. At the same time, human issues such as misuse of vehicles or rash driving patterns can be easily identified, and suitable countermeasures can be put in place. The fleet operator is always in complete control of Etrio's Touro.