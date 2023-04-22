Experience serenity and spirituality at KAKU Mahateja Hill View

Hyderabad: Yadadri district which has now become a popular town for temple tourism is all set to emerge as a destination for investment in real estate. One such project that is being developed by Kaku Mahateja GMR Hills is located very close to the entry and exit ghat roads leading to the temple. The project the developers claim is very convenient for everyone as it is located close to Raigiri railway station and proposed Yadadri MMTS station near to National Highway 163 (Hyderabad to Warangal Highway).

Speaking to The Hans India, Mrudula Reddy, General Manager, KAKU Mahateja Hill View, said, "The location is the highlight of the project. It is located at a higher altitude giving an irresistible view of the surroundings including the temple. It is located just one kilometre away from Temple Pushkarini. The site is so close to the main temple that we can hear early morning recitals from the temple premises." The layout is designed in such a manner that it is suitable for the construction of apartments, villas, cottages, suite rooms, and independent houses. The project is truly blessed with all kinds of facilities and benefits and chants and sounds of ringing bells from the temple, she added.

The significant aspect is that the developments that are taking place within the YTDA circle are immeasurable and boundless. The prices of land have been increasing every quarter in a financial year. We feel that every piece of land in this locality has the potential to give startling returns to all investors. There is scope not only for flats but construction of resorts which would help on providing easy accommodation to the devotees visiting the temple and enhance temple tourism she said.