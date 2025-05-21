Live
Exporters: Focus on e-com hurdles
Mumbai: Persistent hurdles in the Export Data Processing and Monitoring System (EDPMS) could limit the growth—especially for MSMEs and new-age exporters, warn industry experts. It is happening at a time when India’s e-commerce exports are poised to contribute significantly to the country’s ambitious $1 trillion export target by 2030.
A recent policy paper warns that unless these issues are addressed urgently, India’s digital trade momentum could stall. The relaxed compliance for shipping bills under $1000 deadline upto March 2025has been further extended upto September 2025. Speaking to Bizz Buzz, M Narendra, former CMD of Indian Overseas Bank, says, “The charges being levied by the banks for shipment below $1000 should be either minimal or it could be subsidised by special incentive package from government to promote e commerce digital shipments.