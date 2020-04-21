Extend Provident Fund contribution date: CII

New Delhi: As India slowly restarts certain businesses to bring the economic churning back into the system, a 7-point recommendation is being made by industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to the Union Labour Ministry.

One of the most prominent suggestions is extending the Provident Fund contribution date. The industry body has been making this suggestion for a while now and the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended it till May 15.

However, the industry body has now proposed to the Centre to consider the extension of PF contribution from current 30 days to 60 days for each month March, April and May. This, they argued will enable industry to maintain the cash flow.