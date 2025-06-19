FICCI to Organize B2B Meetings in Vijayawada on Expanding Business Globally through UAE

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), in collaboration with the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone), Government of Sharjah, UAE, is organizing a special series of B2B meetings in Vijayawada under the theme “Expand Your Business in International Markets through UAE.”

The meetings will be held on 23rd and 24th June 2025 at Novotel Vijayawada Varun. This initiative aims to create awareness among businesses in Andhra Pradesh about the strategic benefits of expanding operations to the UAE, especially through SAIF Zone, one of the region’s most dynamic and investor-friendly free zones.

The meetings will focus on key sectors such as engineering goods, auto components, food processing, renewable energy, ceramics, agro-equipment, and more. Representatives from SAIF Zone will engage directly with Indian businesses to discuss investment opportunities, operational support, and the ease of setting up in the UAE.

Participants will also learn how to leverage the India–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which enables duty-free access and regulatory facilitation for Indian exports to the UAE.

Speaking about the initiative, M Prabhakar Rao, Chairman, FICCI Andhra Pradesh State Council & Group Chairman, NSL Group, noted: This is a valuable opportunity for regional industries to explore global markets and scale internationally through the UAE. The B2B meetings offer practical insights and a direct platform to connect with UAE authorities.

Participation is free, but prior registration is mandatory due to limited slots.

For registration and meeting slot confirmation, please contact: K N Chandra Sekhar Rao, [email protected], M: 9818255944