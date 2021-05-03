FICCI YFLO Hyderabad gets new chairperson

Hyderabad: City-based business woman Deepthi Reddy assumed charge as the new chairperson of the Young FICCI Ladies Organization (YFLO) Hyderabad Chapter in a virtual mode on Monday. She is the 16th chairperson of the chapter. On the occasion, Deepthi said "dream high fly high to achieve what we aspire and our primary moto is power to empower." She has an experience of over seven years. Currently, she is director of an infrastructure firm PVR Projects which builds dams, canals and pipeline works for lift irrigation schemes for the governments in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

She intends to empower more women in different fields in which they want to excel and succeed. She is keen to take up initiatives for the girl child's education and information about hygiene. She is also looking towards farmers' module to encourage female farmers. Under her leadership, YFLO Hyderabad Chapter is organising first webinar on doctors and tribute to health workers - frontline heroes on May 11.