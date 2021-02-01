Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents first-ever Union Budget digitally; Focus on Atma Nirbhar Bharat

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2021-22 with a wish to lay a vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. She said AtmaNirbharta is not a new idea. Ancient India was largely self-reliant, and equally, a business epicentre of the world. AtmaNirbhar Bharat is an expression of 130 crore Indians who have full confidence in their capabilities and skills.

The proposals will further strengthen the Sankalp of Nation First, Doubling Farmers' Income, Strong Infrastructure, Healthy India, Good Governance, Opportunities for Youth, Education for All, Women Empowerment, and Inclusive Development, among others.

Senior citizens of 75 years of age and having only pension income are exempted from filing their income tax returns. The budget 2021 also proposes a plan to launch a Hydrogen Energy Mission in 2021-22 for generating hydrogen from green power sources as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2020.