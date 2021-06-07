Fineotex Chemical appoints Arindam Choudhuri as its Chief Executive Officer

A global giant of specialty chemicals Fineotex Chemical Limited on Monday, June 7, 2021, announced the appointment of Arindam Choudhuri as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).



The company in a regulatory filing at BSE said, "Arindam brings with him over two decades of deep insight, thought leadership and vast experience from the global textile chemical industry. He is known to have brought about a conscious shift in the product line of several companies by adopting sustainable practices."



It said, with him at the helm, Fineotex will continue to flourish and expand its offerings in terms of products and explore newer areas that await to be tapped in this ever-growing chemical space.



Arindam holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Fibre Technology and has also completed his Marketing Management from ICFAI, Kolkata. He has completed the Chemical Management Professional course from NimkarTek, Mumbai, specializing in chemical compliance management.



Commenting on the appointment, Sanjay Tibrewala, CFO and Executive Director, said: "Arindam brings with him extensive domain knowledge of the speciality textile sector and has a proven track record of expanding businesses both in India and internationally. With the demonstrated ability to establish client relationships and a commitment to our people and core values, Arindam will bring a step-change to the organisation."



Arindam has been a keynote speaker and panellist for conferences held by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC), on topics such as speciality performance chemicals and textile processing.



Regarding the new role, Arindam said, "The current global specialty chemical market is an exciting space that is full of tremendous game-changing opportunities. The Company has a differentiated business model, diverse product portfolio and an established R&D division that is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the growing speciality chemicals sector."



He added, "Without any doubt, we are certain that Fineostars as a team will contribute to achieving our nation's dream of being a $4 trillion economy. We assure our stakeholders that the journey ahead will be remarkable as we are strongly poised to move in just one direction: upward."