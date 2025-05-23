  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Fitch upgrades avg growth forecast to 6.4% till 2028

Fitch upgrades avg growth forecast to 6.4% till 2028
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Fitch Ratings on Thursday raised India’s average annual growth potential till 2028 to 6.4 per cent, from 6.2 per cent estimated in November...

New Delhi: Fitch Ratings on Thursday raised India’s average annual growth potential till 2028 to 6.4 per cent, from 6.2 per cent estimated in November 2023.

“The Indian economy bounced back more strongly than we expected at the time of the 2023 report, suggesting a less adverse scarring impact from the pandemic shock,” Fitch said, while updating the five-year-ahead potential GDP projections.

In its updated forecast, Fitch upped India’s average growth estimate for 2023-2028 to 6.4 per cent, from 6.2 per cent.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick