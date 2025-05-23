Live
- Kalyani Priyadarshan turns up the heat in bold gold ensemble
- Viswam student bags State 1st rank in Sainik entrance exam
- Rajasthan reels under intense heatwave, red alert issued in three districts
- TTD chief offers silk vastrams to Japali Anjaneya Swamy
- Collector calls for successful execution of ‘Yogandhra’
- Northeast transformed from backward frontier region to growth front-runner: PM Modi
- Drugs worth more than Rs 3 crore seized in Assam
- Miss World 2025 Head-to-Head Challenge Finale: Four Finalists Advance to Top 10 in their respective continents
- Stay hydrated with nature’s coolest fruits
- Punjabi music star Shubh announces ‘The Supreme Tour’ across North America
Fitch upgrades avg growth forecast to 6.4% till 2028
Highlights
New Delhi: Fitch Ratings on Thursday raised India’s average annual growth potential till 2028 to 6.4 per cent, from 6.2 per cent estimated in November...
New Delhi: Fitch Ratings on Thursday raised India’s average annual growth potential till 2028 to 6.4 per cent, from 6.2 per cent estimated in November 2023.
“The Indian economy bounced back more strongly than we expected at the time of the 2023 report, suggesting a less adverse scarring impact from the pandemic shock,” Fitch said, while updating the five-year-ahead potential GDP projections.
In its updated forecast, Fitch upped India’s average growth estimate for 2023-2028 to 6.4 per cent, from 6.2 per cent.
Next Story