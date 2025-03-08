Live
- PAN Card 2.0 Online Application: Eligibility, Process, and Step-by-Step Guide
- Chandrababu Launches Initiatives for Women Empowerment in Markapuram
- Ramadan Workplace Wellness: Prioritising Employee Health and Safety
- Bommai terms budget as ‘anti-people’ that burdens citizens
- Budget announcements for the development of Bengaluru city
- Union govt doing injustice to state causing loss of `12K cr annually: CM
- International Women’s Day 2025: 5 Ways in Which Women Can Level Up Their Skills to Become Independent
- Ramzan gift for minorities
- IRCTC to organise Sri Lanka Ramayana Yatra, Divine Nepal Tour
- Bengal: Second phase of Budget session from March 10 set to be stormy
Just In
Flat trading amid uncertainty over US tariffs
Recovery weakening as global trade wars sapped investor's risk appetite
Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surrendered early gains to close almost flat in a highly volatile trade on Friday as uncertainties over the global trade war sapped in-vestor’s risk appetite. Snapping its two-day winning streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 7.51 points to settle at 74,332.58. During the mid-session, it climbed 246.34 points or 0.33 per cent to hit an intraday high of 74,586.43. However, the broader Nifty of NSE edged up 7.80 points to close at 22,552.50. During the day, the 50-share barometer rose 89 points or 0.39 per cent to hit a high of 22,633.80.
“The global market is experiencing a heightened uncertainty due to US tariff impositions and counter threats from its peers. This ambiguity has led to increased risk aversion and diminished appeal of equities. EMs have been particularly affected, experiencing significant outflows. “Lately, the S&P 500 index is showing signs of a deeper correction, reflecting concerns about the potential impact of tariffs on the US economy. In contrast, Indian markets have demonstrat-ed resilience off-late despite looming trade war,” Vinod Nair, Head-Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.
From the Sensex pack, Zomato, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Titan, Pow-er Grid, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra and ITC were among the gainers.