Flipkart churns out 2.2 lakh seasonal jobs

Mumbai: E-commerce major Flipkart on Monday said it has created over 2.2 lakh seasonal job opportunities across supply chain, logistics, and last-mile delivery roles, ahead of the festive season. Additionally, Flipkart’s logistics network will see 650 new festive-only delivery hubs in Tier 2 and 3 cities, according to a company statement. “In the lead-up to the festive season, Flipkart is scaling employment opportunities, infrastructure, and tech deployments across 28 states. With the creation of over 2.2 lakh+ job opportunities, expanded last-mile reach, and inclusive hiring across Tier 2 and 3 cities, Flipkart’s ecosystem-first approach this festive season is built for scale,” it said.