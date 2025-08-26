Live
- Prajavani receives 102 complaints
- Mega job drive held
- Govt will fulfill poor's dream of owning a home: MLA
- Residents in Gadwal grapple in dark as streetlights fail
- Today a special day for India’s quest for self-reliance, green mobility: PM Modi
- Pooja material distributed across 711 ancient temples
- Modern laparoscopic facility inaugurated at Nalgonda GGH
- SCR GM presents safety awards
- BJP leader distributes Ganesh idols, urges for peaceful and safe celebrations
- Apple to open its fourth India retail store in Pune on Sep 4
Flipkart churns out 2.2 lakh seasonal jobs
Mumbai: E-commerce major Flipkart on Monday said it has created over 2.2 lakh seasonal job opportunities across supply chain, logistics, and last-mile delivery roles, ahead of the festive season. Additionally, Flipkart’s logistics network will see 650 new festive-only delivery hubs in Tier 2 and 3 cities, according to a company statement. “In the lead-up to the festive season, Flipkart is scaling employment opportunities, infrastructure, and tech deployments across 28 states. With the creation of over 2.2 lakh+ job opportunities, expanded last-mile reach, and inclusive hiring across Tier 2 and 3 cities, Flipkart’s ecosystem-first approach this festive season is built for scale,” it said.
