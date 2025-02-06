FlixBus India join hands with ETO Motors to launch its 1st electric bus from Hyderabad to Vijayawada

FlixBus India, a global travel-tech leader, celebrated its one-year anniversary with the flag-off of its first electric bus route in India, a significant step in its commitment to reducing CO2 emissions and promoting sustainable mobility.

Flixbus India’s EV bus operations in partnership with ETO Motors was flagged off at ITC Kakatiya, Hyderabad, by Ponnam Prabhakar, Minister of Transport and BC Welfare, Government of Telangana in the esteemed presence of Alexander Reck, Counsellor for Digital and Transport, German Embassy, New Delhi; Rajeev YSR, CEO – Thunder Plus and Group Chief Marketing Officer, ETO Group and Surya Khurana, Managing Director, FlixBus India.

Congratulating on this launch, Ponnam Prabhakar, Minister of Transport, Government of Telangana said, “FlixBus and ETO Motors will together address the long-distance sustainable mobility needs of people in Telangana and the southern region with a technology-driven alternative. We wish both companies good luck and hope they help accelerate adoption of e-buses across the country.”

The EV pilot will launch on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route with four electric buses, aiming to assess feasibility and expand via a hub-and-spoke model. A two-week test run will precede operations starting in late February, followed by a 12-week evaluation of metrics like battery performance and passenger booking patterns. Supported by Thunder Plus, depot cum opportunity charging stations with 240 KW fast chargers will ensure efficiency and prevent battery overheating. The advanced EV fleet will include Dashcams, GPS, ADAS, and other safety features for a seamless travel experience.

Commenting on this milestone, Surya Khurana, MD, FlixBus India said, “FlixBus India has emerged as a trailblazer in its debut year, connecting 200+ cities across the nation with technology-driven, efficient, affordable and comfortable bus services. Now, the company is taking its commitment to sustainable travel a step further by introducing four electric buses as part of its diverse and tech-agnostic strategy to explore alternative fuels and reduce carbon emissions. This pilot project showcases FlixBus India’s efforts to align with our country’s sustainability goals while addressing India’s unique mobility challenges as well.”

Rajeev YSR, Group CMO, ETO Motors further added, ““Our combined approach with FlixBus India is a step in revolutionizing intercity travel through sustainable mobility solutions. Our expertise in electric vehicle technology and FlixBus' extensive network, will set a new benchmark for green transportation. With this collaboration, we now serve commuters first mile, last mile along with intercity i.e middle mile. This strategic alliance reflects our shared vision of creating a cleaner and greener tomorrow.”

In its successful first year of operations, FlixBus India has connected over 200 cities, including 75+ in South India and 140+ in the North. The network offers over 400 connections in the South and 500 in the North, with popular and highly-rated routes such as Bangalore – Hyderabad, Bangalore – Chennai, Chennai – Madurai, Delhi – Lucknow, Delhi – Manali and Dehradun – Delhi. FlixBus has been able to achieve a sixfold increase in monthly ridership over the year.

FlixBus provides access to its proprietary technology and tools that empower small and medium bus operators to better manage and scale their operations. The company will continue strategic collaborations with local bus operators, leveraging its platform for network planning, revenue management, and yield optimization. With a strong focus on quality, safety, and exceptional customer service, FlixBus ensures an efficient and seamless experience for passengers while driving sustainable growth for operators. Looking ahead, FlixBus plans to expand connections further to create a robust pan-India travel network.