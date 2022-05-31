Flybig flies alternate flight immly after tech glitch

Hyderabad: Flight S9401 from Hyderabad to Gondia, scheduled to depart at 09:35 hrs on May 29, was delayed due to a technical issue as it was about to take off from the Shamsabad airport.

The management of flybig was sensitive to the passengers' concerns and proactively arranged an alternate flight. Another aircraft, which was supposed to fly from Hyderabad to Aurangabad on an inaugural flight to provide a joy ride for differently abled children, was pressed into service.

"It was an unprecedented situation for all of us at Flybig, and the safety of our passengers was of the utmost concern to us. I sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers. I appreciate our cabin crew's professionalism and sincerity in guiding the passengers to safety," Captain Sanjay Mandavia said.

He also thanked the Flybig team and Airport Authority officials for their help, cooperation, for promptly arranging an alternate flight for the passengers. He also stated that Flybig is committed to the cause of differently abled children, and that diverting a plane that was supposed to take them on a joyride was a difficult decision for them, and that they would soon arrange a flight that would take these children on a joyride.