FM Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates NIP Online Dashboard

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday inaugurated the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) Online Dashboard in New Delhi through video conferencing. The online dashboard is envisaged as a one-stop solution for all stakeholders looking for information on infrastructure projects in New India.

The dashboard is being hosted on the India Investment Grid (IIG,) www.indiainvestmentgrid.gov.in. IIG is an interactive and dynamic online platform that showcases the best of the investment opportunities in the country to the global investor community.

The Ministry of Finance in a tweet yesterday said, "Another step in the direction of an #AatmaNirbharBharat and National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), Online Dashboard of NIP showcasing 6800+ projects is launched today, 10 August, 2020 by FM Smt. @nsitharaman @IIG_GoI"

Developed and managed by Invest India, the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency, IIG serves as the gateway to investments in India and is also widely used by Indian missions and embassies across the world. IIG allows investors to:

Search a pan-India database for investment opportunities across sectors

Track the progress of preferred projects and indicate interest

Directly communicate with project promoters

In a second tweet, the ministry said, "NIP with 6800+ projects has been launched with the aim to create world-class infrastructure in the country & improve the quality of life of all citizens".

The tweet added, "The NIP project database, hosted on @IIG_GoI, will provide real time updates for foreign & domestic investors on #infrastructure projects & give a fillip to achieving a USD 5 Trillion economy!"

Speaking at the event, Ms Sitharaman said, NIP will provide a boost to the vision of an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. The availability of NIP projects on IIG will ensure easy accessibility to d project information and attract investors for PPP projects.

She added that it is a great step in the direction of implementing NIP- giving a fillip to infrastructure development in the country.

Earlier in her budget speech of 2019-2020, Ms Sitharaman has announced an outlay plan of Rs 100 lakh crore for infrastructure projects over the next five years. The budget announcement followed the Independence Day speech by Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi, wherein he highlighted that "For the development of modern infrastructure, an amount of Rs 100 lakh Crore has been earmarked for this period which will create new job opportunities besides improving the living standards".

The Minister has asked all concerned Department and Ministries to immediately the status of projects on NIP portal and keep it updated in real-time. She has also asked all concerned Departments and Ministries to show concrete progress in terms of project and reforms implementation.

The inaugural was attended by members of the High-Level Task Force on Infrastructure and Secretaries of various ministries and government departments.