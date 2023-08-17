Live
- BJP leaders stage protest over 2BHK in Gadwal
- Adani Power shares climb over 2 pc; majority of group firms settle in green
- Manipur issue rocks Delhi Assembly, 5 BJP MLAs marshalled out
- Two leopards found dead in Andhra Pradesh
- Enchanting First Look Of 'Yendira Ee Panchayithi' Unveiled, Post-production Works Nearing Completion
- The Twists In 'Madilo Madi' Will Be Amazing - Thagubothu Ramesh At The Pre-release Event
- Ensure speedy disposal of pending anticipatory bail pleas with interim 'not-to-arrest orders': Kerala HC to Registrar
- In development, Karnataka, Bengaluru is a model for the whole country: DCM DK Shivakumar
- PM Was Silent while Manipur was burning- Kejriwal
- Russia fines Google USD 32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine
Following are foreign exchange rates on august-17-2023
|BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 83.98
|Rs. 86.47
|Euro
|Rs. 91.40
|Rs. 94.12
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.86
|Rs. 23.54
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.39
|Rs. 2.53
|British Pound
|Rs. 107.06
|Rs. 110.24
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 54
|Rs. 55.60
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.16
|Rs. 64.00
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 95.56
|Rs. 98.39
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.87
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.58
|Rs. 4.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.83
|Rs. 11.36
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.66
|Rs. 0.66
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 49.97
|Rs. 51.95
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.40
|Rs. 22.85
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.78
|Rs. 8.08
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.81
|Rs. 63.65
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.20
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.93
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
|E.O.M.
