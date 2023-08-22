Live
- President Murmu arrives in Goa on three-day visit
- Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking direction to UPSC to publish answer key of Prelims 2023
- Increase in elephant task force group, installation of radio collar ordered: Minister Eshwar
- ‘Hanuman Ji’ is my favourite superhero, says Adah Sharma
- Yami Gautam says actor’s work speaks for itself
- Congress Announces Caste Census Plan In Madhya Pradesh Ahead Of Assembly Polls
- Andhra Pradesh: Week-long Telugu Language Day to be celebrated from August 23
- Bonanza Sale: Best 55-inch TVs you can get at upto 75 per cent off
- Vice President Calls For Deliberation On State Offerings Of Free Goods And Services
- ED Raids Locations Linked To CPI(M) Legislator AC Moideen In Rs 100-Crore Bank Fraud Proe
Following are foreign exchange rates on august-22-2023
|BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 83.76
|Rs. 86.25
|Euro
|Rs. 91.37
|Rs. 94.08
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.80
|Rs. 23.48
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.42
|Rs. 2.56
|British Pound
|Rs. 107.14
|Rs. 110.32
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 54.03
|Rs. 55.64
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.93
|Rs. 63.77
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 95.55
|Rs. 98.39
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.86
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.63
|Rs. 4.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.79
|Rs. 11.32
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.66
|Rs. 0.66
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.63
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 49.97
|Rs. 51.95
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.30
|Rs. 22.75
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.77
|Rs. 8.07
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.86
|Rs. 63.69
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.12
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.87
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
