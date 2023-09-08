Former Swiggy CTO Dale Vaz announces his own wealthtech startup

New Delhi : Former Swiggy chief technology officer (CTO) Dale Vaz on Friday launched his own wealthtech startup called Aaritya Tech, with seed funding from VC firms Accel and Elevation Capital.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vaz who quit Swiggy in April to pursue his entrepreneurial venture, said he is "grateful and humbled to announce that we closed VC seed funding for Aaritya Tech, with both @Accel and @ElevCap coming onboard."

He added that now with funding secured, "it's back to building". He, however, did not disclose the amount raised as part of the seed funding. "We are a small hand-picked team and are looking to add passionate long-term builders for roles including growth/marketing, and engineering," Vaz posted.

Apart from VC firms Accel and Elevation, Vaz's new startup has also raised funds from angel investors. "Our angel allocation will be finalised and closed soon. We decided to do this later to simplify the funding formalities and paperwork for the VC-led part of the seed round," the former Swiggy CTO further said.

Vaz joined Swiggy in July 2018 and became its CTO in February 2020. "If you have experience building in the online trading space and want to get in at the start of our journey, ping me or drop a note to [email protected]. We only have in-office (Bangalore) based roles at this time," he posted on X.