Founder of Acclaimed Devnar School for the Blind, Padma Shri Dr. A. Saibaba Goud, to Deliver Triveni Foundation's Endowment Lecture

The Triveni Foundation, a cornerstone of India's cultural and literary landscape for nearly a century, announced today that Padma Shri Dr. A. Saibaba Goud will deliver this year's prestigious Prof. I. V. Chalapati Rao Endowment Lecture. Padmashri Dr. Saibaba is the founder of the renowned Devnar School for the Blind and a recipient of the Dr. B.C. Roy National Award for his outstanding service in social medical relief.

The event will be held at 5:00 PM on Saturday, 26th July 2025, at the Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence, Ramakrishna Math (Opposite Indira Park) in Hyderabad.

A leading ophthalmologist, Dr. Saibaba founded the Devnar School in 1991 with just four students. In the years since, the institution has become acclaimed as the best in India for the visually challenged, now empowering over 500 students to reach lofty heights of achievement. Drawing directly from this profound experience, Dr. Saibaba’s lecture is titled,

"The Challenged Children Need Empathy & Support: From Village Schools to IIMs in India – A Case Study".

A special exhibition showcasing the remarkable achievements of Devnar's current students will accompany the lecture, offering a living testament to the themes of the talk and celebrating the unconquerable spirit that allows ability to outshine disability.

“There is a perfect synergy between Dr. Saibaba’s life's work and Triveni's core mission of propagating idealism in public life,” said S.T.L.S. Ravi Chandra, Secretary of the Triveni Foundation. “His journey with Devnar is a powerful story of cultural and social renaissance in action. We are honoured to provide a platform for a message that is so critical to our nation's future.”