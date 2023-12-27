Four directors of Dish TV vacate as appointment not approved by shareholders

New Delhi: Dish TV announced last week that on the basis of the votes cast by the shareholders of the company at their Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on December 22, four directors of the company have vacated their offices.

These include Shankar Aggarwal, Independent Director, Aanchal David, Independent Director; Rajesh Sahni, Non-Executive Director and Virender Kumar Tagra, Non-Executive Director.

“Further, the company vide its disclosure dated December 18, had informed that the Board of Directors of the company, at their meeting held on December 18, had inter-alia, considered and approved the appointment of Sunil Khanna, as an Independent Director of the company and Ravi Bhushan Puri, as an Executive Director of the company, and these appointments were to be effective from the date of receipt of the approval of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as stipulated under ‘Policy Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels’ (‘Up-linking Guidelines’) or the date on which the number of Directors on the Board falls below the statutory minimum number of three directors, whichever is earlier,” Dish TV said in a filing.

Dish TV said the re-appointment of Shankar Agarwal as an Independent Director of the company for his second term has not been approved by the shareholders. The appointment of Aanchal David as an Independent Director of the company has not been approved by the shareholders. The appointment of Rajesh Sahni as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the company has not been approved by the shareholders. The appointment of Virender Kumar Tagra as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the company has not been approved by the shareholders