Four Indian Startups in WEF list

New Delhi: The World Economic Forum (WEF) on Wednesday named four Indian entities, including Giftolexia Solutions and Xacmaz Technology, in its annual list of 100 most promising technology pioneers, comprising companies making progress in sustainability, advanced manufacturing and inclusive healthcare.

The other two Indian entities on the list are evolutionQ, which offers quantum-safe cybersecurity products to help clients in deploying and managing quantum technologies across their networks, and Next Big Innovation Labs -- which is developing customisable 3D bioprinter to bridge the gap between organ demand and availability via 3D bioengineered organs.

Giftolexia Solutions is developing a deep technology-enabled screening tool to identify the risk of dyslexia in schoolchildren by analysing gaze patterns. Xacmaz Technology is developing a platform that converts satellite data into climate intelligence for climate risk, ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing and carbon markets.