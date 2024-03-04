Live
- City surgeon gets patent for path-breaking carpal tunnel device invention
- Lone Wolf operators at large?
- Five including three kids killed in fatal road accident
- Ambati Rambabu responds of Prashant Kishor’s comments on Jagan
- AP BJP chief reacts on alliance with TDP and Jana Sena
- Techie dies of heart attack while playing cricket
- Denied LS ticket, Harsh Vardhan quits politics
- NASA sends next batch of astronauts to ISS
- MLC Bharat unveils sandalwood smuggler Verappan’s memorial
- Delhi Government's 10th Annual Budget: Embracing "Ram Rajya" Principles For Inclusive Governance
Just In
FPIs upbeat on debt mkt
Foreign investors made a significant turnaround and injected over Rs1,500 crore into Indian equities in February, reversing the massive outflows seen in the preceding month, primarily due to robust corporate earnings and positive economic growth.
New Delhi: Foreign investors made a significant turnaround and injected over Rs1,500 crore into Indian equities in February, reversing the massive outflows seen in the preceding month, primarily due to robust corporate earnings and positive economic growth. Additionally, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) continued to be bullish on the debt markets as they put in over Rs22,419 crore during the month under review, data with the depositories showed. Looking ahead to March, the outlook for FPI flow appears promising, provided the current economic trajectory and corporate performance sustain their positive momentum, potentially continuing to attract foreign investment into Indian equities, Mayank Mehraa, smallcase manager and principal partner at Craving Alpha, said.
According to the data, FPIs invested a net sum of Rs1,539 crore in the Indian equities in February. This came following a net withdrawal of Rs25,743 crore in January. The latest influx can be attributed to robust corporate earnings and positive economic growth trends observed during the December quarter. Despite perceived stretched valuations in the previous month, the compelling performance of companies justified their value, enticing FPIs to re-enter the market, Mehraa said.