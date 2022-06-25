Freedom emerges as leader in sunflower oil sales

Hyderabad: Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil, the flagship brand of city-based Gemini Edibles and Fats India Ltd (GEF India) has been ranked the No.1 brand by volume sales in the sunflower oil segment in India, according to Nielsen IQ data on Refined Oil Cons Pack (ROCP).

The brand achieved this landmark while having its presence in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Odisha. The rank highlights the deep market penetration of the brand and consumer preference for the brand. Freedom is also available as Rice Bran Oil, Groundnut Oil, and Mustard Oil. The Retail Index service by Nielsen IQ covers Grocers, General Stores, Chemists, Cosmetic Stores, Paan Plus Stores, and Modern Trade Stores.

Pradeep Chowdhry, MD, GEF India, said: "We are delighted to have 'Freedom' as the No. 1 brand in India by value in the sunflower oil category with a 20.5 per cent market share. This is a result of our consumer-centric approach, robust distribution network, and focus on quality. The company is looking at strategic expansion and in the next few years, we intend to launch in Tamil Nadu and Kerala which have high volumes of sunflower oil consumption".

Further, we would also expand our presence to the northern and eastern states of India such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, he added.

Freedom Oil has high penetration of products have been possible due to its extensive distribution network. GEF India also has a state-of-the-art facility in Kakinada (2 units) and Krishnapatnam, Nellore with a combined capacity of 2615 MT per day. The facility has equipment from DesmetBallestra (Belgium). The facility from Krishnapatnam is FSSC 22000 certified and is in the process to obtain the same for the third refinery at Kakinada.