From 1-Gram Gold To 1-Kg Silver Bricks, Get Your Precious Metals On Instamart This Dhanteras

Highlights

Users can now purchase 24 and 22K (999) gold and 999 pure silver coins from trusted brands like Kalyan Jewellers, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Muthoot Exim, MMTC-PAMP, Mia by Tanishq, Gullak, and Voylla, all available for delivery in minutes

On the upcoming occasion of Dhanteras, the auspicious start of the five-day Diwali festival across India, Instamart, India’s pioneering quick commerce platform, will deliver 1 kg silver bricks, along with a wide array of gold and silver coins across key metros. The platform has collaborated with trusted brands like Kalyan Jewellers, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Muthoot Exim, MMTC-PAMP, Mia by Tanishq, Voylla, and new entrants like Gullak to offer certified gold and silver coins. It will also deliver other items like silver jewelry and utensils for the occasion.

Consumers can order gold in weights ranging from 0.1 g to 10 g, offering flexibility for every budget. And, for the first time in quick commerce, they can now have a 1 kg silver brick delivered right to their doorsteps. Adding to the festive cheer, Instamart is rolling out an exclusive early bird offer: the first 10,000 customers purchasing gold coins of 1 gm or above on Dhanteras will receive a Rs 100 discount. The offer will go live at 7:00 AM on October 18.

Even as an increasing number of users are now buying precious metals, whether for celebratory or investment purposes, trust remains central for every purchase. All gold coins bear 999 hallmarking and involve no making charges, while silver coins are certified in purity. With seamless ordering and doorstep delivery, even high-value festive purchases are just a tap away.

Over the past few years, demand for gold and silver on Instamart has seen steady uptake, especially during festivals like Akshaya Tritiya and Dhanteras. Last year, cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Ahmedabad placed the most precious-metal orders on the platform. The 1 gm gold coin remains the most popular denomination. Last Diwali, a user in Kochi placed a gold order worth ₹8.3 lakhs, showing the willingness of consumers to use quick commerce beyond daily essentials.

For consumers looking to celebrate Dhanteras by purchasing new utensils for their home and kitchen, Instamart has expanded its selection to include a variety of cookware, pressure cookers, kadais, tawas, and thalis.

With a seamless ordering experience and doorstep delivery, Instamart is making precious metal purchases fast, convenient, and festival-ready. With expanded 24/7 delivery in cities like Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram, Instamart ensures festive shopping is quick, convenient, and memorable for every user. Driven by the changing dynamics of consumer buying behaviour for high-value purchases, other than gold and silver coins, Instamart will continue to offer smartphones, luxury watches, and more.

More On
