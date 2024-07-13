G-Sparc 2024 keen on global health

Hyderabad: Pragyaan Sustainable Health Outcomes (Prasho) Foundation on Friday announced G-Sparc 2024, a Global South conference on infection prevention, control and anti-microbial stewardship. This event, organised in partnership with The Infection Control Academy of India (IFCAI) and University of Hyderabad, will be held here during October 3-5, 2024.

“Effective IPC strategies are not a privilege, but a fundamental right for all. This conference provides a vital platform for stakeholders to collaborate, share knowledge, and develop tailored solutions to protect global health, especially in underserved regions,” said Dr Ranga Reddy Burri, Organising Chair, G-Sparc 2024. Doctors, nurses, IPC teams from hospitals and clinics, policy makers including Government officials, and public health agencies; researchers such as microbiologists, infectious disease experts, and industry including pharma, diagnostics, medical device companies, along with NGOs, public health advocates, medical, nursing, and public health degree students, are likely to participate. “The event is a step towards safeguarding global health by addressing anti-microbial resistance, and healthcare-associated infections. Diverse stakeholders will come together on one platform to foster innovation and drive sustainable change,” said Govind Hari, Co-Chair and Chairman, Prasho Foundation.