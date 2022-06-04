G Square launches India's 1st water themed township in Ballari

Hyderabad Land aggregator and plot promoter, G Square Housing announced the launch of India's first water themed plot township in Ballari close to the growth corridor of Bangalore here on Friday. The proposed project is spread across an expanse of 100 acres, with 821 plots, starting at Rs 34 lakhs.

Eshwar N, CEO, G Square, said: "G Square's water themed township is an outcome of a larger vision to deliver premium residential plots and thoughtful, yet over 200 luxurious amenities for discerning home buyers in Ballari. G Square City is one of the biggest projects in Ballari that will redefine the millennial home buyer's demand in the region. This project has 1 lakh sq.ft clubhouse which will be the largest in Ballari which comes with no extra cost involved. Located at Belagal road which is witnessing rapid infrastructural development, it the perfect site close to the growth corridor of Bangalore."



After establishing itself in the real estate space in Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy and Hosur, G Square for the first time has ventured into Karnataka by providing affordable residential plots. Ballari located in one of the prime industrial hubs in the state, the project titled G Square City is the first RERA approved project in the district. By road, Bellary is well connected to different parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Goa. Through National Highway 13 (NH-13), National Highway 63 (NH-63), State Highway 19 (SH-19), and State Highway 132 (SH-132), Ballari is connected across India