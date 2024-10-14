Games24x7 launches TechXpedite, the second edition of its accelerator program to strengthen India's startup ecosystem

Games24x7, India's most user-centric, scientific, and innovative online gaming company, today announced the launch of the second edition of its accelerator program, TechXpedite, aimed at catalyzing innovation in India’s startup ecosystem. With AWS as its cloud partner, this 60-day accelerator program is designed to empower startups in three key areas of gaming, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and impact-driven inclusive technology, through product development, services and research.



Talking about the program, Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology (IT), Bio-Technology (BT), and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka, said, "Initiatives like TechXpedite are the kind of catalysts that will go a long way in accelerating the next phase of innovation, helping early-stage startups grow into global leaders. A unique vision and collaboration with the private sector have been instrumental in making Karnataka a leading force in India's technology and startup ecosystem. As we look to the future, Karnataka is well-positioned to bridge the digital divide and ensure technology contributes to both economic growth and social welfare."

Bhavin Pandya, Co-CEO & Co-Founder, Games24x7, said, "The second edition of our accelerator program affirms our belief that investments in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning will lead to significant advancements, and we are proud to play a role in fostering this potential within India’s technology startup ecosystem. Given our extensive experience spanning close to two decades, we are suitably placed to support the new-age entrepreneurs through mentorship, training and access to capital as they bravely and passionately innovate to create disruptive products and services.”

Dr. Ekroop Caur, Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, BT, and S&T, Government of Karnataka, said, “The Government has the vision to make Karnataka the driver of innovation in India, and accelerator programs like TechXpedite are commendable for the impact they have on fueling the burgeoning startup ecosystem of the state. Startups and entrepreneurs will benefit from the exposure and guidance, which will ultimately pave the way for practical and sustained growth.”

TechXpedite will host city-based chapters across India to engage startups from relevant sectors, providing access to mentorship and networking opportunities. A cohort of 15-20 ready to accelerate startups selected from the applications will be part of a structured mentorship program where they will interact with industry experts, VCs and technology leaders in tailored sessions designed specifically to address challenges faced by startups looking to scale their business and operations. Participants will receive credits of around US$500,000 from over 30 credit partners.

The accelerator program is open to startups working on gaming, AI, and inclusive technology. With a focus on scalable innovation, TechXpedite aims to empower startups to create working proofs of concept (PoCs), use-case applications, and market-ready solutions. The program will culminate in a pitch event in February 2025, where selected startups will present their solutions to a panel of investors, industry experts, and domain leaders.

Applications to the program are open untill November 10. Click here to apply.