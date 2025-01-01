  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

GDP growth revival forecast for 2025

GDP growth revival forecast for 2025
x
Highlights

New Delhi: After a resilient performance in 2024 amid geo-political headwinds, the Indian economy is poised to be supported by a stable political...

New Delhi: After a resilient performance in 2024 amid geo-political headwinds, the Indian economy is poised to be supported by a stable political scenario, favourable policy environments, the effects of production-linked incentive (PLI) programmes, possibilities brought about by changes in the global supply chain and government emphasis on infrastructure spending.

The Central government is focused on growth through direct investments in the budget as well as through reforms like GST (increasing tax to GDP), lower corporate tax and ease of doing business (attracting private capex), and private capital through incentives for import substitution or export ecosystem creation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick