GDP growth revival forecast for 2025

New Delhi: After a resilient performance in 2024 amid geo-political headwinds, the Indian economy is poised to be supported by a stable political scenario, favourable policy environments, the effects of production-linked incentive (PLI) programmes, possibilities brought about by changes in the global supply chain and government emphasis on infrastructure spending.

The Central government is focused on growth through direct investments in the budget as well as through reforms like GST (increasing tax to GDP), lower corporate tax and ease of doing business (attracting private capex), and private capital through incentives for import substitution or export ecosystem creation.