GE Aerospace Foundation and United Way Bengaluru Launch Next Engineers in India

Bengaluru: The GE Aerospace Foundation announced today its partnership with the United Way Bengaluru (UWBe) to launch the Next Engineers program in Bengaluru, India. The expansion of Next Engineers to India will help increase access to STEM education for students and grow the local engineering pipeline by inspiring and preparing the next generation of engineering leaders.

“Bengaluru has long been a center of innovation and engineering excellence, making it a natural fit for our Next Engineers program,” said Meghan Thurlow, President of the GE Aerospace Foundation and Global Head of Public Affairs at GE Aerospace. “Through our partnership with United Way Bengaluru, we’re excited to inspire and prepare thousands of local students to pursue careers in engineering, all part of our efforts to lift people up in the communities where we live and work.”

Next Engineers equips students ages 13 to 18 with hands-on learning experiences, career exposure, and university preparation to encourage them to pursue engineering careers. With more than 26,000 students reached globally to date, the program aims to grow the pipeline of diverse young talent entering the engineering field.

United Way Bengaluru has a 17-year history of addressing critical social issues through partnerships to make impactful changes in the community. This expertise, paired with GE Aerospace’s strong history of volunteering in the local community at Bangalore, will foster a supportive environment for Next Engineers participants as they consider future careers in engineering.

“India’s engineering talent is unmatched, and Bengaluru stands as its innovation hub,” said Rajesh Krishnan, CEO of United Way Bengaluru. “At UWBe, we are deeply committed to unlocking this potential by ensuring that students with under-served backgrounds have equal opportunity by providing them access to the skills and exposure to enable critical thinking and confidence they need to thrive in the engineering world. Partnering with the GE Aerospace Foundation for a four-year engagement allows us to identify and groom these children for a career in engineering and applied sciences thereby contributing to nation building.”

United Way Bengaluru will run the Next Engineers program, which includes Engineering Discovery for early secondary school students and Engineering Academy for older students preparing for higher education. Students in the Academy will engage in immersive design challenges, career coaching, and university-readiness workshops. Eligible students who complete the Academy and pursue engineering degrees will also have access to scholarships. Programming begins in early 2026, with the goal of reaching more than 4,000 students in Bengaluru over four years.

"Next Engineers reflects our deep commitment to inspiring the next generation of engineering talent, and I am immensely proud to see the program launch in Bengaluru” said Alok Nanda, Chief Technology Officer at GE Aerospace’s India Technology Centre. “Our employees have a long-standing history of volunteering in STEM education, and I am confident that their dedication will create a supportive and impactful environment for students as they explore and prepare for careers in engineering. Together, we aim to address the industry’s skill gap and contribute to building a diverse and robust engineering pipeline for the future."

Bengaluru is the latest city to join the Next Engineers initiative and is the first Next Engineers program launched in the Asia-Pacific region. This follows the expansion of the program in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the launch of the program in Warsaw, Poland, in 2024, with more to come. The GE Aerospace Foundation has committed up to $20 million over 5 years to continue the program into 2030.