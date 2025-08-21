Gem Aromatics IPO August 21: GMP, Subscription & Listing Update

The Gem Aromatics IPO enters its third and final day of bidding today, August 21. The IPO has seen strong demand over the first two days.

IPO Details:

Price Band: ₹309–₹325 per share

Lot Size: 46 shares

Minimum Investment: ₹14,214 for retail investors

Total Fundraising: ₹451.25 crore

Fresh issue: 53.84 lakh shares worth ₹175 crore

Offer-for-sale (OFS): 85 lakh shares worth ₹276.25 crore

Listing: BSE & NSE

Allotment Date: August 22, 2025

Listing Date: August 26, 2025

Subscription Status (as of August 20):

Total: 2.90 times

Retail Investors: 3.19 times

NIIs: 3.95 times

QIBs: 1.54 times

Grey Market Premium (GMP):

Today’s GMP: ₹26 per share

Shares trade at ₹351 in the grey market, a 8% premium over the IPO price.

This shows strong investor interest in Gem Aromatics shares.