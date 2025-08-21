Live
Gem Aromatics IPO August 21: GMP, Subscription & Listing Update
Highlights
Gem Aromatics IPO closes today with strong subscription and ₹26 GMP. Check IPO subscription status, grey market premium, issue details, and expected listing on BSE & NSE.
The Gem Aromatics IPO enters its third and final day of bidding today, August 21. The IPO has seen strong demand over the first two days.
IPO Details:
- Price Band: ₹309–₹325 per share
- Lot Size: 46 shares
- Minimum Investment: ₹14,214 for retail investors
- Total Fundraising: ₹451.25 crore
- Fresh issue: 53.84 lakh shares worth ₹175 crore
- Offer-for-sale (OFS): 85 lakh shares worth ₹276.25 crore
- Listing: BSE & NSE
- Allotment Date: August 22, 2025
- Listing Date: August 26, 2025
- Subscription Status (as of August 20):
- Total: 2.90 times
- Retail Investors: 3.19 times
- NIIs: 3.95 times
- QIBs: 1.54 times
Grey Market Premium (GMP):
- Today’s GMP: ₹26 per share
Shares trade at ₹351 in the grey market, a 8% premium over the IPO price.
This shows strong investor interest in Gem Aromatics shares.
