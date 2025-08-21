  • Menu
Gem Aromatics IPO August 21: GMP, Subscription & Listing Update

Gem Aromatics IPO closes today with strong subscription and ₹26 GMP. Check IPO subscription status, grey market premium, issue details, and expected listing on BSE & NSE.

The Gem Aromatics IPO enters its third and final day of bidding today, August 21. The IPO has seen strong demand over the first two days.

IPO Details:

  • Price Band: ₹309–₹325 per share
  • Lot Size: 46 shares
  • Minimum Investment: ₹14,214 for retail investors
  • Total Fundraising: ₹451.25 crore
  • Fresh issue: 53.84 lakh shares worth ₹175 crore
  • Offer-for-sale (OFS): 85 lakh shares worth ₹276.25 crore
  • Listing: BSE & NSE
  • Allotment Date: August 22, 2025
  • Listing Date: August 26, 2025
  • Subscription Status (as of August 20):
  • Total: 2.90 times
  • Retail Investors: 3.19 times
  • NIIs: 3.95 times
  • QIBs: 1.54 times

Grey Market Premium (GMP):

  • Today’s GMP: ₹26 per share

Shares trade at ₹351 in the grey market, a 8% premium over the IPO price.

This shows strong investor interest in Gem Aromatics shares.

