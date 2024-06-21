Get a Top Honda Bike in 2024 With a Two-Wheeler Loan from Bajaj Finance

Looking for a new Honda bike? From Honda Shine to Honda Hornet 2.0, you will find ample options to choose from in India. Honda is a known brand in the country, and you are likely to spot one of the Honda bikes on the streets easily. In this article, we look at the top 5 Honda bikes that can help you with your buying decision.

Buying a new bike is a big decision mainly if you are on a tight budget. This where bike financing solutions such as two-wheeler loans from Bajaj Finance can be helpful. With two-wheeler loans, you do not have to arrange funds to pay the entire bike price upfront. You get the choice to split the cost of the bike into manageable EMIs.

Honda bikes – Overview

Honda is a Japanese company known for its scooters, motorcycles and automobiles. In the motorcycle segment, you will come across stylish Honda bikes with high engine displacement and mileage. Among commuter bikes, you can look at the Honda Shine and the Honda SP 125. If you are looking for high-performance bikes, the Honda Hornet 2.0 is worth exploring. Other notable bikes from Honda include the Honda Unicorn and the Honda SP 160.

Honda bikes – Key highlights

Here is a comparison table highlighting the key features of the top Honda bikes:

Bike model Engine displacement Max power Max torque Mileage Starting method Honda Shine 125 123.94cc 7.9 kW 11 Nm 55 kmpl Self/Kick Honda Hornet 2.0 184.4cc 12.7 kW 15.9 Nm 55.77 kmpl Self start Honda Unicorn 162.71cc 9.9 kW 14.58 Nm 60 kmpl Kick/Self start Honda SP 160 162.71cc 9.9 kW 14.58 Nm 65 kmpl Self/Kick Honda SP 125 123.94cc 8 kW 10.9 Nm 60 kmpl Self/Kick

1.Honda Shine 125:

Among Honda’s 125cc commuter bikes range is the Honda Shine 125. The Honda Shine bike has a 123.94cc BS-VI engine. The 55 kmpl mileage makes it a fuel-efficient bike. With features like PGM-FI fuel system and self/kick start option, the Honda Shine 125 is a great bike to consider buying.

2.Honda Hornet 2.0:

The Honda Hornet 2.0 focuses on high performance. You are likely to appreciate its powerful 184.4cc engine that performs well on both city streets and highways. The Honda Hornet 2.0 has a 55.77 kmpl mileage and striking design elements. The price of this bike starts from Rs. 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). While the Honda Hornet 2.0 is a great bike, the steep bike price may not be easy on your pockets. However, you can manage the bike cost with a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan. The two-wheeler loan comes with an easy eligibility criteria.

3.Honda Unicorn:

4.Honda SP 160:

The Honda SP 160 can give you a mileage of 65 kmpl. This bike has a robust 162.71cc engine, coupled with features like tubeless tyres and disc brakes. The Honda SP 160 is ideal for the ones looking for a Honda SP bike with higher engine displacement.

5.Honda SP 125:

Honda SP 125 comes with a 123.94cc engine producing 8kW of power. The SP 125 provides a good mileage of 60 kmpl. For those you like the Honda SP bike but find it a bit expensive, the Honda SP 125 is a good choice with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 86,017 in Delhi.

Honda bikes latest price list in India 2024

Here is the latest price list of Honda bikes in India:

Bike model Price (ex-showroom) Honda Shine 125 Rs. 79,800 (Drum); Rs. 83,800 (Disc) Honda Hornet 2.0 Rs. 1,39,000 Honda Unicorn Rs. 1,09,800 Honda SP 160 Rs. 1,17,500 (Disc); Rs. 1,21,900 (Drum) Honda SP 125 Rs. 86,017 (Drum); Rs. 90,567 (Disc) *Ex-showroom price in Delhi. This price may vary from city to city.

Why choose a two-wheeler loan

Purchasing a Honda bike can be a significant investment, but the availability of two-wheeler loans can make the bike purchase manageable. You can get up to 100% on-road funding with a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance. The approval is quick, and the flexible repayment plans make it easy to pay back the two-wheeler loan.

Whether you are a first-time buyer or looking to upgrade to a new model, two-wheeler loans could support you with the necessary funds. To avail a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance, book your bike on EMI on the Bajaj Mall website. Once you confirm your online booking, the two-wheeler loan process will begin, and you may have to provide a few documents to close a few details. Complete the process at the nearest partner showroom and collect your bike.

To buy one of the Honda bikes with a two-wheeler loan, you can also use a two-wheeler loan app such as the Bajaj Finserv app. Bajaj Finserv mobile app, you can browse the top bikes from Honda and other brands and make an online booking. Similar to the Bajaj Mall website, you can shortlist bikes with the help of search filters on the Bajaj Finserv app. Once you the best bike for your need, just check for offers and EMI plans, and book the bike online. Overall, whether you prefer the website or the app, the two-wheeler loan process is quite simple.

To conclude, if you compare the price and features, you are likely to find a Honda bike model that suits your needs and budget. Purchasing one of the Honda bikes, such as the Honda Shine bike, becomes far less daunting when you are able to pay for it in manageable instalments with financing solutions such as two-wheeler loans.

